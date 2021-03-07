Column: The public sector must step up

In July 2019, the Juvenile Justice Coalition of the Quad Cities expressed concerns about the proposed expansion of the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center and the county jail. We are pleased to learn the plan to expand the county jail for adults is on hold. However, we remain very concerned by the Scott County Board’s use of public funds to hire a private company in developing a publicity campaign for a new juvenile detention center.

According to Tammy Speidel, Scott County facilities director, an "old warehouse" that also previously served as a "jail facility" is being considered as a potential new juvenile detention center. We also learned the juvenile assessment center may be co-located above the detention center.

The coalition applauds and supports the promising diversion and interventions programs Scott County Juvenile Court Services is currently offering. We especially welcome the county’s expansion of the use of restorative justice circles to include young people who are facing first-time charges for their alleged involvement with property crimes.

We understand the need for a modernized detention center to more adequately and safely stabilize young people while they await trial. We also applaud the principles of a two-tiered youth assessment center, a community referral process and a law enforcement referral process.