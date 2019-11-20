Column: The search for agates

I had to walk over a lot of sand to get to the water. I brought old shoes to walk on the beach, so I could throw the shoes away. I was prepared.

Well, I thought I was. Sometimes, we "foreigners" don’t know how quickly to dodge the waves – the very, very cold waves; the ones that soak your socks and shoes.

So, the next time I purchased those rubber shoes that go over your feet. I was prepared.

Turns out, I didn’t judge the waves correctly, so the water flooded over the rubber shoes into my "protected" socks and shoes. The fun thing is the rubber kept the water sloshing around inside my shoes for the walk to the beach. Did I mention that it’s cold?

So, the next day I bought high rubber boots. Not the best fashion statement, but definitely the right tool for the job. I was prepared.

Unfortunately, I decided to try to sit on a rock in the water and do the little mermaid pose, like in Copenhagen, but I misjudged how deep the water was. Next time, I will remember to roll up my pants or put them in the top of my boots. I can hear Fly Fishing Friend laughing hysterically now. Hey, at least I got the idea by the third day.