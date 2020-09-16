Column: There is still hope

What in the world happened to hope?

It's hard to remember a gloomier time in our public life. So much of the analysis we read, the news we consume, and the hot takes that fly by us on social media suggest that the exits from this dreadful era are blocked. We're led to believe that our country faces inexorable decline and that those who see the possibility of reform and redemption are deluded.

We owe much of this pessimism to the presidency of Donald Trump, and not just because of his blindingly obvious failures. Unlike most incumbents in our history, he has bet his political survival on the proposition that the country is living through a dystopian nightmare that only he can dispel.

Trump talks relentlessly about a crisis of crime and violence, says that our electoral system can't be trusted, and argues that those who are against him are enemies of the country itself. He promises yet more division if he is reelected, threatens his political foes with prosecution and hints now and again that he would like to be our leader for life.

It is former Vice President Joe Biden, the challenger, who has the sunny view. The heart of his argument is that there is nothing wrong with our country that can't be cured as long as we throw Trump out of office.