Column: Too much money, too much power

Today, Illinoisans benefit greatly from robust competition to power their homes and businesses. Competitive power suppliers like our members bring their best bid to provide reliable, affordable electricity to the regulated marketplace serving customers across many states. If power-producing plants aren’t profitable, their owners take them offline and absorb those costs, rather than making consumers pay for them.

The Exelon-driven CEJA would cripple the competitive market for ComEd customers by creating a special power market that gives priority to nuclear power owned by an Exelon affiliate – and ratepayers will suffer for it.

Four million Illinois families and businesses have watched their electric bills rise while utility officials curried favor with Springfield legislators — going to extreme lengths to secure favorable policy, increase profits and reduce the need to compete with other power generators in a fair market. Why are bills going up when power prices in the region are at record lows?