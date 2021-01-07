Column: Trump can't stop the clock

So, here we are, analyzing and explaining how things got so far out of hand, and worrying what crazy moves the president might make in his wounded state. We have 10 nervous days ahead with no ability to guess what he might do next.

Throughout his checkered career, Trump has dealt with his losses and failures by simply denying them. But this loss has been too public to be explained away. Sensing that his re-election might be in trouble, he set the rules early on: if he won, the election was fair and honest; if he lost, it was rigged.

As the 2020 election played out, he has become what he cannot bear to be: a stone-cold loser.

The consequence of this outcome is rather like taking a spoiled five-year-old’s favorite toy away and having him trash his room in frustration. Without immediate means to bring the kid under control, one hopes for minor breakage rather than irreparable damage. The tension will rise steadily until we are safely past Jan 20.

One hopes that Wednesday’s rampage will be the climax of his Quixotic attempt to remain in office. There is no way for him to stop the clock. He is out of office in just 10 days.