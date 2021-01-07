Column: Trump can't stop the clock

Well. That was special.
Wednesday was supposed to be a pro forma day. Congress had to go through a fairly boring, somewhat archaic procedure to accept and count votes from the electoral college. What we got was not wholly unexpected, but far too concrete a realization of our worst fears.
By now, all avenues of information have been clogged by reactions to the seditious attack on Congress by Trump partisans. It shook the country; it even unsettled some of the president’s enablers in the Senate. Only two of the six planned attempts to reject state presidential votes were pursued in the wake of the day’s chaos.
(A bonus: We got to see, in tedious detail, exactly how Congress handles the certification process. I am writing this as the protracted procedure is drawing to close at 3:41 a.m. Thursday morning.)
What was most surprising was how easily the mob, convened by the president, pushed through the police to break into the Capitol building, sending senators and representatives running for cover. The build-up to riot had been telegraphed for days, yet no extraordinary precautions were taken. Social media videos seem to show some police almost humoring the intruders.
Perhaps we have become so accustomed to Trump’s bullying talk and extravagant lies resulting in nothing special, that his exhortations to assemble and take action were dismissed as so much hot air.
So, here we are, analyzing and explaining how things got so far out of hand, and worrying what crazy moves the president might make in his wounded state. We have 10 nervous days ahead with no ability to guess what he might do next.
Throughout his checkered career, Trump has dealt with his losses and failures by simply denying them. But this loss has been too public to be explained away. Sensing that his re-election might be in trouble, he set the rules early on: if he won, the election was fair and honest; if he lost, it was rigged.
As the 2020 election played out, he has become what he cannot bear to be: a stone-cold loser.
The consequence of this outcome is rather like taking a spoiled five-year-old’s favorite toy away and having him trash his room in frustration. Without immediate means to bring the kid under control, one hopes for minor breakage rather than irreparable damage. The tension will rise steadily until we are safely past Jan 20.
One hopes that Wednesday’s rampage will be the climax of his Quixotic attempt to remain in office. There is no way for him to stop the clock. He is out of office in just 10 days.
One cannot predict what will follow Trump’s tumultuous and destructive term in office. The damage has been severe and widespread, touching almost every branch of government. It is doubtful that our house can be completely restored during Joe Biden’s four years. He has the knowledge and temperament to get the job done, but it will require a cooperative Congress and a receptive public.
The election of two Democratic senators in Georgia means the Senate will be evenly split, 50-50. Whatever activities Kamala Harris had planned as vice president will be somewhat curtailed as she must spend most of her time presiding over the Senate to provide a deciding vote when needed.
While Democrats rule the house, their voting edge has been seriously slimmed. Getting legislation through either chamber will require careful balance and compromise. That need not be considered a weakness. The country is better off when politicians are forced to work together in dealing with critical issues. And those are the kind they must wrestle with these days.
Along with climate, COVID-19, and other pressing problems, there are two major questions to be resolved once Washington has settled down: What is to become of the Republican Party, and what public role, if any, will Donald Trump play? The president is facing possible criminal prosecution and some huge debts coming due. After last week’s brush with sedition, Republicans must decide what they believe in, beyond staying in power.
The argument to cancel electoral votes this week was far more protracted and passionate in the House than in the Senate. All representatives must face the voters in just two years. Those who have cast their lot with Trump are anxious to keep their jobs and believe that supporting him is their ticket to re-election.
Since the 2016 election, many in the GOP have settled comfortably into following Trump’s fantasies and prejudices. Without him, will they seek another would-be dictator, or find their way back into being the rational, conservative party we need?
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.