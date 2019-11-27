Column: Trump crosses another line

For Pentagon officials who have wondered whether Esper would have the backbone to resist Trump, Sunday's events were troubling. The Pentagon, like the State Department under Mike Pompeo, is now overseen by an official whose overriding priority seems to be accommodating an impetuous boss in the White House.

Spencer's letter Sunday to Trump, acknowledging his "termination," echoed that of former defense secretary Jim Mattis, who resigned in December because of similar concerns about Trump's unwise intervention in military and national-security decisions.

"As Secretary of the Navy, one of the most important responsibilities I have to our people is to maintain good order and discipline, throughout the ranks. I regard this as deadly serious business," Spencer wrote.

For Navy commanders who have worried about eroding discipline in a SEAL force that's lionized in movies and television, and protected by presidential diktat, Spencer's most ominous line was: "I no longer share the same understanding with the commander in chief who appointed me, in regards to the key principle of good order and discipline."