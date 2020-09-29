Column: Trump's con

As a practical matter, Trump's interests are constantly and dramatically conflicted. No wonder his presidential travel schedule is a running advertisement — and source of revenue — for his golf courses and other properties. No wonder foreign governments and domestic supplicants (including the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association) drop money at Trump properties. A president who never forgets a slight is unlikely to ever forget a gratuity.

Trump's deception and corruption may not matter much at the hot center of his support. Those in rural communities flying a Trump campaign flag along with a Confederate flag (I have seen this repeatedly) are certain to dismiss the revelation of Trump's fake reputation as fake news, and would discount the news even if they thought it true. If you regard American politics as an apocalyptical battle between cultural tribes for the future of the country, you aren't likely to rank corruption as a top issue.

This points to one of Trump's underestimated political achievements. In 2016, Americans chose a shady, debt-ridden businessman to lead a populist revolt against corrupt elites. The swamp creature was selected as swamp clearer. There is art in a swindle so bold. One of the dark political arts, of course. But extraordinary nonetheless.