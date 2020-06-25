Column: Trump's misconduct in Turkey

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Among the most startling disclosures in John Bolton's new book are his account of President Donald Trump's dealings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Turkey story — featuring Trump assuring Erdogan he would "take care of things" in an ongoing federal criminal investigation — may be the clearest, most continuous narrative of misconduct by Trump that has yet surfaced.

It's a tale that connects some of his closest advisers: former national security adviser Michael Flynn; personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani; and senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Bolton says he warned Attorney General William Barr in April 2019 that Trump's repeated efforts to help Erdogan showed his "penchant to, in effect, give personal favors to dictators he liked."

The Turkey story begins, like much about Trump, with his personal business interests. When he opened Trump Towers Istanbul in April 2012, his daughter Ivanka tweeted thanks to then Prime Minister Erdogan for attending. With them was a young Turkish businessman named Mehmet Ali Yalcindag, whom Trump described at the opening as a "great friend" of Ivanka's. Kushner, her husband, was there, too.