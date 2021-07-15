Column: Trump's social media exile is the best thing that ever happened to him

WASHINGTON — Former president Donald Trump is suing Big Tech, calling his banishment from Twitter and Facebook "unconstitutional" and "one of the gravest threats to our democracy." In truth, Trump's social media exile is the best thing that ever happened to him. It could even help him win back the White House.

First, social media censorship gives Trump a great issue on which he has the support of a majority of Americans. A 2020 Pew poll found that 72% of Americans say social media companies have too much power and influence in politics today, and 73% say it's likely that social media sites intentionally censor political viewpoints they find objectionable — including 90% of Republicans and 59% of Democrats. Big Tech is the perfect foil for Trump.

Second, his absence from people's social media feeds is a blessing in disguise. Joe Biden won in 2020 because, while millions of American were doing better under Trump, they were also exhausted with Trump. Before the election, Gallup reported that a 49% plurality of Americans agreed with Trump over Biden on the issues, and 56% said they were better off than they were four years before. Not only is that the highest number since Gallup started asking that question, it came in the midst of the worst pandemic since 1918, the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression and the worst racial unrest since the 1960s.