Column: U.S. doing good job on coronavirus

First, there were no plans to quarantine people arriving from the center of the covid-19 outbreak; then the U.S. government imposed its first quarantine in more than 50 years. Passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship were ordered to stay on board for two weeks; then the government announced it would evacuate the Americans among them. The initial quarantine, which was due to end, was extended for two additional weeks.

Covid-19 is a new coronavirus that was discovered only two months ago. It has since sickened at least 75,000 people around the world, but much about it remains unknown. We are still not certain if the virus can be spread by people who have no symptoms. The incubation period - the time between acquiring the virus and when symptoms begin - is estimated at anywhere between two and 14 days. This is a wide range of time during which someone can feel well but actually be infected and possibly transmitting the disease to others. We don't yet know if there are many more people infected who have no or mild symptoms and are not being tested. Even the testing is still being refined, with the goal of faster and more accurate diagnoses.