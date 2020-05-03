Column: We all should be rooting for Georgia

Georgia recently began the slow process of reopening its economy, permitting people to dine in restaurants, get a haircut, go to the gym or, bizarrely, get a tattoo. Other states are set to join them. Texas, for example, is also beginning the slow process of coming out of economic deep freeze on Friday, May 1.

Many infectious disease experts are aghast, while a few are supporting the move. Covid-19, a disease unknown a mere six months ago, has taken the lives of almost 60,000 people in the United States and sickened at least a million more.

Yet it seems increasingly certain many of us will be in the same position as the residents of Georgia within the next few weeks or months.

Yes, people - by large majorities - tell pollsters they support the continued strict social distancing that has shut down huge swaths of the economy and tossed tens of millions of people into sudden unemployment. But the same polls often find limited patience for prolonging the restrictions. In one recent poll released last week by the Kaiser Family Foundation, about 1 in 6 said they had no more than a month of strict social distancing left in them. The largest share (37%) said three months from the day they were questioned was the limit. The shutdowns are increasingly difficult - economically, emotionally and logistically.