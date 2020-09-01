Column: 'We've got this'

Some people are concerned about the reliability of mail-in voting given public statements of various politicians. I have personally met with the Davenport and Bettendorf postmasters, and both assured me their offices are ready and able to meet the demand for mail-in voting. Further, for general elections the post office assigns a district manager to every county auditor to help with any issues. Also, the ballot return envelope has a tracking bar code to ensure it was mailed on time to be counted.

My office will provide safe options for in-person voting, but there will be changes. We plan to open a polling site for each of the 63 precincts, but several traditional facilities declined to host a polling location. We will have to find new locations for those precincts. The best way to stay up to date on changes is to check our website at scottcountyiowa.gov or use the "Where U Vote – Scott County" app, also available on our website.

In-person early voting will begin October 5th at the Scott County Administrative Center. In-person voting will take more time than before. There will be sanitation and social distancing requirements. Voters will scan their IDs and show IDs to poll workers, but poll workers will not handle IDs.