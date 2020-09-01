Column: 'We've got this'

The 2020 general election has been unlike any other. This is the year of the three Cs – COVID, Cyber Security and Civil discontent. While these obstacles are challenging, they are not insurmountable. The consistent goal of the Scott County Auditor’s Office is providing eligible citizens the opportunity to vote in a convenient and safe manner. Here are some of the actions we have taken this year:
COVID-19 has created many obstacles, the most challenging being the reluctance of voters to go to the polls for fear of contracting COVID-19. In response, during the June primary election Secretary of State Paul Pate mailed absentee ballot requests to every active voter in Iowa. As a result, Iowa witnessed the greatest primary election turnout ever.
For the general election my office followed that lead and mailed request forms to every active voter in Scott County. Over the past two weeks voters received those requests and several thousand have mailed them back. We made this decision based on scientific advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the record turnout in the primary election.
Based on CDC advice we encourage people to vote through mail-in absentee ballots to reduce the number of people congregating at polling places.
Other groups have mailed forms, such as the Center for Voter Information. My office anticipates more groups will send requests, and we know Pate will send a mailing this month. Voters may think they need to return them all, but you only need to return one request.
Some people are concerned about the reliability of mail-in voting given public statements of various politicians. I have personally met with the Davenport and Bettendorf postmasters, and both assured me their offices are ready and able to meet the demand for mail-in voting. Further, for general elections the post office assigns a district manager to every county auditor to help with any issues. Also, the ballot return envelope has a tracking bar code to ensure it was mailed on time to be counted.
My office will provide safe options for in-person voting, but there will be changes. We plan to open a polling site for each of the 63 precincts, but several traditional facilities declined to host a polling location. We will have to find new locations for those precincts. The best way to stay up to date on changes is to check our website at scottcountyiowa.gov or use the "Where U Vote – Scott County" app, also available on our website.
In-person early voting will begin October 5th at the Scott County Administrative Center. In-person voting will take more time than before. There will be sanitation and social distancing requirements. Voters will scan their IDs and show IDs to poll workers, but poll workers will not handle IDs.
Cyber security is an important focus of the election community. We have taken significant measures to protect the cyber aspects of elections. Our individual vote tabulators and the system that compiles votes from precincts are not connected to the internet or to the county computer network. Iowa uses paper ballots, which cannot be hacked but can be hand-counted if necessary. Each tabulator is tested to ensure logic and accuracy, then locked and sealed with tamper-evident seals which are verified by election officials before the polls open.
The statewide voter registration system and the county computer network are protected by layers of security and constantly monitored for malicious activity. The resources my office has used include: Project Athenian to protect our website; Vote Shield to monitor voter registration system; the Iowa Office of Chief Information Officer to monitor the county network; the Multi-State Information and Analysis Center to provide early warning about threats; and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for added protection and monitoring.
Finally, there’s civil discontent. American society is highly divided during a high-interest election. Social media makes these divisions worse. Election laws and social conditions vary from state to state. These factors can lead to a lot of confusion from misinformation. Get truthful and accurate election information from reliable sources, such as the Iowa Secretary of State and the Scott County Auditor’s Office.
My office has always taken steps to ensure the safety and security of our polling sites and will continue to implement the same policies and procedures.
As always, my staff and I pledge to work to ensure that Scott County delivers a safe, fair, honest, accurate and timely election in November because your voice and your vote matters.
Roxanna Moritz is the Scott County Auditor.
