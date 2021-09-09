Column: What a post-Roe v. Wade future may look like

Last week, after the Supreme Court refused to block a Texas law that makes it functionally very difficult to offer abortion services in the state, people began to ponder in earnest what a post-Roe future might look like. There's a lot of uncertainty about which states would allow abortion, and under what circumstances, if the Supreme Court doesn't merely limit the scope of Roe v. Wade but goes all the way and overturns it. There's also a major political question at play: After decades of reframing the GOP as The Party That Will Destroy Roe, what might the GOP do for an encore?

A line of wistful, wishful thinking among Democrats has it that pro-lifers will ultimately regret their success, as a backlash brews among moderate Republican women, and evangelicals' fundraising and organizing energy dries up. In fact, the gender divide on abortion is modest, while the ideological divide is deep. And there will be plenty of energy yet required -- and engendered -- by state-level fights over what abortion law should be. Which actually does present a clear political risk for conservatives in a post-Roe world: that their focus on the courts, while necessary to reach their goal, may have left them unprepared for the different sort of politics that will be required once the justices have spoken.