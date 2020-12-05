Column: What kind of conservative

The argument of the Lincoln administration during the Civil War for trying American citizens before military commissions was "necessity" created by the existence of the Civil War. The argument of the governors today for closing churches, or severely limiting the number of worshipers allowed to attend, is also "necessity" created by the existence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So does "necessity" or "emergency" allow or justify governors to suspend the constitutional rights of the American people?

In 1866, The U.S. Supreme Court decided the great case of ex parte Milligan.

Milligan was tried by a military commission in Indiana and sentenced to death. On appeal, Milligan contended that the military commission had no jurisdiction over him. He argued that "it was the birthright of every American citizen, when charged with a crime, to be punished only according to law, and therefore, that he was entitled under the Constitution (1787) to a trial by jury, all the rights attendant thereto speciﬁed by the Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Amendments to the Constitution.

The Court agreed with Milligan.