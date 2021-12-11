Column: With Sand out, Democratic field likely set

Unless someone new enters the field — which is fairly unlikely at this point, with the primary election six months away — or one of them drops out, one of those four candidates will earn the Democratic Party’s nomination and be tasked with facing Reynolds in next fall’s general election.

Before we take a look at that Democratic field of potential challengers, let’s take a quick look at those who passed on a gubernatorial run.

Axne is badly needed by U.S. House Democrats, who face a challenge to their slim majority in the 2022 midterm elections. Axne’s re-election is no slam dunk, but had she left the seat and created an open-seat race, Republicans’ chances of winning the race and gaining a seat in the House would have increased significantly.

Jochum has been a stalwart Democrat in the Iowa Legislature for decades, and she was the first Democratic woman to serve as Iowa Senate president. She has been floated as a potential candidate for higher office before, but has always chosen to remain in the Legislature.