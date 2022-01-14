Column: Working for every child

I remember my own introduction to this organization 11 years ago. My first son was just a few months old when I received a voicemail I’ll never forget: "Hi Mark, this is so-and-so at the Child Abuse Council. Please call me as soon as you can." My heart dropped. Was my son OK? Did someone think I would ever do anything to hurt him? Even recalling that moment today makes the hair on the back of my neck stand on end.

As it turned out, my mom had given my name and number to a volunteer coordinator. Beyond relieved, I agreed to help run Basic Training for New Dads, monthly classes that equip fathers with everything they need to prepare for the birth of a child. As a volunteer, I saw our proactive approach and the tremendous impact our programs and services were having on the families we worked with. And I saw that we had the potential to support even more—if we could just reach them. But I also knew what it was like to get that call and not understand, to hear those words and fear the worst.

When you hear the name EveryChild, we want you to feel welcome to learn more about what we have to offer and how we can work together. When you say the name EveryChild, we want you to feel the same passionate excitement and optimism we do for our mission.