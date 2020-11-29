Column: Yellen the right pick in this economic crisis

If confirmed by the Senate, Yellen would make history as the first woman to serve as treasury secretary since the post was created in 1789. She would also be the first person of either gender to serve in the top jobs at the Fed, Treasury and Council of Economic Advisers — what some have described as the "EGOT" of economic posts. She would no doubt be an enormous upgrade, in both experience and expertise, from the secretary she would succeed: the Trump-toadying former producer of "The Lego Batman Movie," Steven Mnuchin, who appears to be salting the earth on his way out the door.

Like other policymakers expected to inherit these dual crises, Yellen would still face enormous challenges, of course.

Between the surging pandemic and dwindling federal aid, the fragile economic recovery appears to be stalling out. In the more political job of treasury secretary, Yellen would be tasked with not just stabilizing financial markets, imposing sanctions and making various other technical decisions but also lobbying Congress for more help. From her time at the Fed, Yellen is reputed to have good relationships with lawmakers of both parties. Republicans may rebuff her anyway, having suddenly rediscovered their fiscal hawkishness three years after adding an unfunded $2 trillion tax cut to deficits.

Perhaps Yellen can break through with not just her intellect but also her reputation for collegiality and an even keel. It will be good to see character, too, welcome back at Pennsylvania Avenue.

