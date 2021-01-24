Column: Young people need to be heard

Young people turned out in record numbers to support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 general election. Voter turnout by 18- to 29-year-olds increased by about 10% compared to the 2016 election. As a HuffPost headline put it, young people and Biden "learned to love each other."

Young people came out, not because we were excited, but because we were scared. For our lives. For our future. For democracy.

As a member of Gen Z, I was a part of this historic youth turnout. I supported Biden from the start, partly because he had the best chance of beating Donald Trump, but mostly because he is a bridge builder. Biden has the ability to unite America. But that doesn’t mean I was impressed by his campaign, especially when it came to young voters.

I spent months trying to connect with someone from Biden’s campaign. I was hoping to discuss how the campaign’s national youth engagement director needed to be under 25, not the millennial who was chosen for the role. I urged the campaign to consider the differences in policy based on ages. When I finally did get a call back, I was told something like this: "This campaign is about organizing, not policy implementation."