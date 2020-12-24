Columns: Miracles really do happen

Joan gave me a look and I mumbled we haven’t figured that out yet. Then they asked, "Where are you getting married?" I shifted uncomfortably from foot to foot and said, "Well, we don’t know."

Danny, one of the directors, said, "You ought to get married in our chapel." I responded that I didn’t know they had one. He laughed and said they had built it after I had left. He then turned and pointed to a church sitting atop the once barren hilltop where I had camped and prayed 17 years before.

I then asked if they knew whatever happened to that 14-year-old I had mentored. They looked at me and exclaimed in unison, "John Stultz?" They then explained he had just graduated from seminary and had joined the camp as its chaplain.

No sooner, had they said this when the door to a neighboring building opened and a 32-year-old man came out and gawked at me. He then turned, ran into his office and came out carrying a worn Bible.

"Scott Reeder, you were the first person to ever give me a Bible," he said as he hurried toward us. Later he said, "If you guys get married here, yours will be the first wedding I’ll have officiated."

A few months later, we did return to that once barren hilltop to exchange vows. We’ve been married almost 18 years and have three daughters.

Yes, I believe in miracles.

Scott Reeder is a veteran statehouse journalist and a freelance reporter. ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.

