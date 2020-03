Comedian Bill Engvall will perform at 9 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Engvall was a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars,” and starred in his own sitcom “The Bill Engvall Show.” He also was part of the Blue Collar Comedy concert films. Tickets are $25, $30, $40, $50 and $60. Doors open at 8 p.m. for the show for mature audiences only.