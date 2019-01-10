Jeff Dunham, the popular stand-up comedian and ventriloquist, is hitting the road on his "Passively Aggressive" tour, which includes a stop at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. His show, which will include appearances by Dunham's characters such as Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J and Achmed the Dead Terrorist plus a few new faces, is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23. Tickets, $50.50, are available at are available at Ticketmaster.com, by visiting the TaxSlayer Center Box Office or calling 1-800-745-3000.

