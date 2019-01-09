Ron White, one of the top-grossing stand-up comedians currently on tour, is slated to perform this weekend at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. See the cigar-smoking comedian at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets, $43, $53, $73, are available online at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office and by phone at 800-745-3000.

Bi-State Digital Editor

