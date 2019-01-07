Ron White burst onto the comedy scene in the early 2000s, when he joined the "Blue Collar Comedy Tour" with Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall, and Larry the Cable Guy. Since then, White has established himself as one of the top-grossing stand-up comedians on tour in the country. He is known for sipping scotch and smoking a cigar while performing. On his current tour, which includes a stop at the Adler Theatre in Davenport this weekend, White has swapped scotch for a glass of tequila. Tickets, $43, $53, $73, are available online at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office and by phone at 800-745-3000.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Adler Theatre, $43-$73

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments