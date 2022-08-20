Commentary: Come see what the Arsenal has to offer

One of America’s most iconic former generals, Omar Bradley, once observed that battles are won by soldiers, but wars are won by the strength of a nation, “by soldier and civilian working together.”

What General Bradley meant was that the Army must never become detached from the nation it has vowed to defend.

On Rock Island Arsenal, we take this message to heart every day. The 946-acre Army post that sits in the center of the Mississippi River is an American treasure. More importantly, it is the American citizen’s treasure.

We soldiers and leaders on the Arsenal are emphasizing a simple message to the Quad-Cities public: Visit the island, enjoy its history and beauty, come experience all we’re doing to continue to improve it – the new splash pad; the kids’ play areas; the dog park; the reopened driving range.

I recently encouraged a citizen to check out all we have done on the island and she said, “But it’s impossible to get on there if you’re not in the Army.” I told her about the streamlined process for getting a pass that’s good for an entire year – just show your state ID, driver’s license or passport at the Moline gate visitor entrance; it should take only a few minutes. I heard back from her: “It was just as easy as you said.”

We have reason to want you to visit: We are your Army.

I feel confident General Bradley would think it’s a good thing for a citizen to sit down and share a beer with a soldier or Army leader at the Lock and Dam Lounge.

Or visit with Army families as you take the self-guided tour of key historical sites.

Or to attend a dinner at Quarters One, the largest government-owned residence in the U.S. — second only to the White House.

For 160 years, Rock Island Arsenal has been the geographic — not to mention economic — heart of the Quad-Cities. After 9/11, security was tight. During Covid-19, everyone got socially distant. But now it’s time to reinvigorate that essential connection between soldiers and civilians.

The Island may look different if you haven’t been here for a while:

The cemetery, where our local heroes rest, is in the midst of a $6.2 million, 9-acre expansion, which will allow for more than 5,800 new grave sites.

We’ve added new housing for Army families.

The much-loved golf course, closed due to funding shortfalls in 2018, is putting in a new irrigation system and will reopen nine holes next summer.

The Rock Island Arsenal Museum — the Army’s second-oldest museum — is undergoing an extensive renovation and will reopen in 2023 with a new, modern look and more hands-on learning.

The Mississippi River Visitor Center is open seven days a week. In the winter, there’s not a better place to see Bald Eagles; throughout the summer, you can tour the lock and dam.

Our Attic Thrift Shop & Boutique, where a portion of sales go to scholarships for military kids, is open to the public.

We hope you will check out all the island has to offer: ghost tours; rental sites for hosting parties, the annual autumn Rocktoberfest. You can find more information at: www.rockisland.armymwr.com, https://www.army.mil/article/226299 and www.facebook.com/rockislandarsenal

This spring, for the first time in almost a decade, we opened the historic residences on the island for a Tour of Homes. For those of us lucky enough to live in these beautiful structures, it was an incredible day of welcoming the public into our homes and sharing our stories of moving around the country and world before landing here, on the shores of the mighty Mississippi.

I’m sure General Bradley would have approved.