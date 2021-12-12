Community comes through again for Davenport Police Association toy drive

Davenport Police Association members and volunteers from Family Resources Inc. said the 19th annual toy drive to collect toys for the Family Resources domestic violence shelters and other programs for children and families once again was a success.
Standing outside NorthPark Mall on Sunday, Davenport Police Cpl. Kris Mayer said they collected a lot of toys and about $4,000 in cash donations at that location.
Mayer said it was another successful year, “but it’s the community that makes it a success.”
The toys are given to children who are in the domestic violence shelters or other programs such as Family Resources Adopt a Family program, and area child advocate programs.
“What we don’t use for Christmas at the shelters we use for birthdays or as comfort toys for children in the other programs run by Family Resources,” Mayer said. “These toys help in all facets of their programs.”
But what Mayer and his fellow officers and Family Resources volunteers collected at the mall location was only part of what actually came in in terms of cash and toy donations. A huge load came from the owners and patrons of Chuck’s Tap in Davenport.
Linda Galloway, known as "Sugar" to all her friends and clientele at the tavern held her fifth toy drive to aid the Davenport Police Association, and was rewarded this year with a plaque from the Davenport Police Association and Fire Department for her hard work. Galloway works with the Davenport Fire Department in Pennies for a Purpose.
“We’ve done it for five years and every year it gets a little bigger,” Galloway said. “I’ve got two great companies I work with; Atlantic Coca-Cola with Brent Klinkenberg, and 7G Distributing with Don Gustman, the Budweiser distributor. I couldn’t have done it without those boys.”
On Saturday, there were two trucks to fill, one from Budweiser and one from Coca-Cola, she said.
“We started collecting money for the drive about the 18th of November,” Galloway said. “People were just donating money and we went shopping for toys five or six times.
“People were just donating and we went shopping with $1,000 and then again with $500 and then again with $600 and another time with $1,800,” she said. Her initial goal was to fill one of the trucks with bicycles.
By the time the event at Chuck’s rolled around Saturday, she said, “The Coca-Cola truck came in fully loaded. We filled the Budweiser truck. It was amazing.
“I’ve got great friends and a great clientele,” Galloway said. “For a small bar we’re having a big impact. I want every child to wake up like mine do on Christmas or on their birthday and have a toy waiting for them.
“If that baby doll or toy truck puts a smile on a child’s face while they’re in that shelter, then at least they’re happy for a moment,” she said.
What Galloway is very happy about is that all the donations spent on toys for the kids stays in the Quad-Cities.
Mayer said that Galloway, “has a huge heart and she genuinely cares. When you put that much effort into that kind of stuff you have to.”
Tee LeShoure, who is the Family Resources Supervisor of Homicide and Other Violent Crimes that helps survivors and victims of violent crimes, said the partnership has been a huge success over the years.
“Family Resources’ mission is supporting successful lives to build successful communities, and it is through collaborations with great partners such as the Davenport Police Department that make this happen,” LeShoure said.
“We want to ensure that the families we serve have a very happy holiday,” LeShoure added.
