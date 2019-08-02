The Quad-Cities Community Foundation is offering multiple grant opportunities through its online grant system for nonprofits in the Quad-City area and beyond.
Through the Community Foundation’s Nonprofit Capacity Building Grants, up to $15,000 can be awarded to local organizations for staff training, board development, strategic planning, technology, critical equipment, or other assessment or consultation. Online letters of interest for fall 2019 grants are due by Sept. 1 at www.qccommunityfoundation.org/grants.
Educational institutions offering visual arts education can apply for a grant from the Isabel Bloom Art Education Fund now through Sept. 30. A total of $7,000 can be awarded to primary and secondary schools in Scott and Rock Island counties that offer programs in painting, drawing, sculpting or similar art forms.
Finally, nonprofits improving the quality of life in the village of Milan can apply for a grant from the Grant W. Brissman and Virginia M. Brissman Foundation, administered through the Community Foundation. Applicants may apply for up to $10,000 to support their work in the areas of youth development, community development, and cultural activities. The grant also is available to nonprofits working to assist underprivileged individuals. Applications will be accepted from Aug. 15 through Oct. 1.
To apply for grants, visit www.qccommunityfoundation.org/grants.
