10th annual 'Flowers on the River Day' to take place Thursday

To honor victims who have lost their lives to domestic violence, the Elephant Club and Family Resources’ Engaging Males Program are hosting the 10th annual 'Flowers on the River Day.'

The ceremony will take place 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, in Bettendorf’s Jetty Park.

Local domestic violence victims' names are read as a flower is placed in the river honoring each victim to bring awareness and remembrance to domestic violence.

Chris Spencer, longtime member of the Elephant Club, said 25 names of local victims will be read at the event and that family members of the victims will also have the opportunity to provide a testimonial at the event.

The Elephant Club is a local group of men bringing awareness and standing up against domestic violence.

About one in every four women will experience domestic abuse during her lifetime and about 15.5 million children are exposed to domestic violence every year.

