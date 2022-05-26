 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BRIEFS

2022 National History Day State Contest Results

  • Ada Walsh, 7, individual exhibit, State Qualifier
  • Anna Fiedler, 7, individual performance, State Finalist
  • Atalissa Boyd, 8, individual website, State Qualifier
  • Benjamin Gillette, 8, individual documentary, National Qualifier
  • Ella Ripslinger, 7, individual performance, National Qualifier
  • Ellie Winkler, 7, historical paper, State Qualifier
  • Hadley James, 6, individual exhibit, State Qualifier
  • Ishika Motwani, 7, historical paper, State Qualifier/special state award winner of the William D. Bartine Award
  • Jackson Neighbor, 6, individual exhibit, State Qualifier
  • Kailin Stiles and Addison Woelfel, 7, group exhibit, State Qualifier
  • Kenley Jaeger and Treya Patel, 6, group website, State Qualifier
  • Kevin Le and Santiago Alvarado, 6, group exhibit, State Qualifier
  • Lilah Rasche and Lucy Wolf, 7, group documentary, National Qualifier
  • Linnea Arnell-Liu, 7, historical paper, State Finalist
  • Luna Krauss and Samantha Hodgini, 6, group documentary, State Qualifier
  • Makenna Miller, Kelsi Smith and Charlotte Nigey, 8, group website, National Qualifier
  • Sreya Alla, 7, individual documentary, State Qualifier
  • Willa Halfhill and Claire Zaruba, 7, group exhibit, State Qualifier
  • JJ McDermott and Will Barquist, 8, group exhibit, National Qualifier
  • Olivia McGivern and Gabrielle Francisco, 6, group exhibit, State Qualifier
  • Preston Eystad, 7, historical paper, State Qualifier
  • Kaelee Wolf and Alivia Isaacson, 10, group documentary, State Finalist/special state award winner of the Iowa History Award
