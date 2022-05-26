2022 National History Day State Contest Results

- Ada Walsh, 7, individual exhibit, State Qualifier
- Anna Fiedler, 7, individual performance, State Finalist
- Atalissa Boyd, 8, individual website, State Qualifier
- Benjamin Gillette, 8, individual documentary, National Qualifier
- Ella Ripslinger, 7, individual performance, National Qualifier
- Ellie Winkler, 7, historical paper, State Qualifier
- Hadley James, 6, individual exhibit, State Qualifier
- Ishika Motwani, 7, historical paper, State Qualifier/special state award winner of the William D. Bartine Award
- Jackson Neighbor, 6, individual exhibit, State Qualifier
- Kailin Stiles and Addison Woelfel, 7, group exhibit, State Qualifier
- Kenley Jaeger and Treya Patel, 6, group website, State Qualifier
- Kevin Le and Santiago Alvarado, 6, group exhibit, State Qualifier
- Lilah Rasche and Lucy Wolf, 7, group documentary, National Qualifier
- Linnea Arnell-Liu, 7, historical paper, State Finalist
- Luna Krauss and Samantha Hodgini, 6, group documentary, State Qualifier
- Makenna Miller, Kelsi Smith and Charlotte Nigey, 8, group website, National Qualifier
- Sreya Alla, 7, individual documentary, State Qualifier
- Willa Halfhill and Claire Zaruba, 7, group exhibit, State Qualifier
- JJ McDermott and Will Barquist, 8, group exhibit, National Qualifier
- Olivia McGivern and Gabrielle Francisco, 6, group exhibit, State Qualifier
- Preston Eystad, 7, historical paper, State Qualifier
- Kaelee Wolf and Alivia Isaacson, 10, group documentary, State Finalist/special state award winner of the Iowa History Award
