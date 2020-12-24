4 flood-prone homes in Bettendorf will be razed

The city previously identified about 360 single-family homes in regulated flood zones and, of those, pegged about 80 for buyouts based on their being the "first to flood" according to elevation.

Ten were purchased and demolished in 2017, with the area made into green space.

In other business the council:

• Approved a resolution to abolish the five-member elected park board and replace it with an appointed advisory body that could be more gender-balanced and diverse. The move also would reduce duplication of effort, since the City Council approves major park changes and expenditures anyway.

And it would save about $35,000 annually, including about $19,225 in salaries paid to commissioners and about $15,000 in staff time to provide operational support.

A public hearing on the resolution will be Jan. 5.

• Approved the purchase of 1.9 acres of land on the west side of Middle Road between Hopewell and 53rd avenues to use for storm water detention, thereby reducing flooding downstream and building capacity for detention upstream as development continues to occur.