A cold serve at pickleball in Bettendorf

The Friday Funday Pickleball group contends they set a record today at the Bettendorf Middle School outdoor pickleball courts for the coldest serve and return in pickleball, at -15 air temp -39 wind chill. Les Pritchard, pictured, Lynette Pritchard and Paul Willoughby participated in the game Wednesday, Jan. 30 at 11 a.m.

