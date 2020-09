× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bettendorf High School had to alter its Homecoming celebrations because of COVID-19 precautions, but it didn't stop them entirely.

On Thursday, Sept. 17, the school held a pep assembly at TouVelle Stadium featuring the Homecoming court, and performances by the band, cheer team and the Goldusters.

On Friday, the Homecoming King Chase Mason and Queen Samantha Foht were honored before the Bulldog’s game against Davenport North.

