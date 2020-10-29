A creative project for You or as a Gift

A bit restless? Looking to find an outlet for your creativity?

Plus 60 has partnered with Studio D3 - Handmade DeSignZ in Bettendorf to offer our members a creative project you can complete at your convenience in the comfort of your own home. Choose from three attractive Take & Make designs for your 10-by-14 inch wood board décor piece, which can be hung on a door or wall, seasonally displayed on a mantelpiece or table, or given as your personal gift to family or a friend this upcoming holiday season.

Wondering how it works? First, point your internet browser to www.studiod3qc.com/plus-60 to view this exclusive offer. Next, select a design along with your choice of displayed stains and paint colors at the website. Add your project to your shopping cart at a cost of $25 and complete the checkout process on or before Saturday, Oct. 31.

Studio D3 will prepare your project materials kit, which includes your board already stained along with the materials you will use to complete your project at home, and will send you an email when your order is ready for pick up at Studio D3 - Handmade DeSignZ, 4374 State St., Bettendorf.