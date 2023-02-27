The Bettendorf Public Library will host a wide array of events in February. Some of the public events include:

Stories from Around the World

The World Affairs Council of the Quad Cities (WACQC) and the Bettendorf Public Library will present, "Stories from Around the World," at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the library.

Faculty and students from Augustana College and St. Ambrose University will share stories, pictures and memories from study-abroad experiences.

The library is located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive in Bettendorf. For more information about these and other Bettendorf Public Library events, visit www.bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.

Earlier this month:

Popular Opera 101 series continues in February

The next session of Opera 101, a collaboration between the library and Opera Quad Cities offering a reoccurring musical series designed to introduce listeners to the beauty of classical singing, will be held Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. This month's focus will be on Fairy Tale Operas.

Future Opera 101 program dates include Thursdays, March 9 and May 11. Each session is free and will focus on a unique topic.

BPL's Brown Bag Lunch to host The Connection

This month's Brown Bag Lunch will feature, The Connection, a three-piece band playing a unique blend of popular musical styles, including light rock, country and familiar standards. The performance will take place beginning at noon Friday, Feb. 17.

The lunchtime concert welcomes attendees to bring along a meal to enjoy alongside the music and offers free coffee and water to enjoy. Brown Bag Lunch is free and open to all ages with registration required.

The Connection has been playing together for nine years and take pride in their vocal harmony. The band plays a wide variety of instruments, including acoustic and electric guitar, bass ukulele, tuba, and harmonica.

Bettendorf Public Library to host resume building presentation

The Bettendorf Public Library will host Black Hawk College's Coordinator of Career Planning and Placement, Angela Striegel, on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. for a free presentation to help job seekers craft attention-grabbing resumes.

The evening will cover information and tips on creating and updating resumes. Time for questions and answers also will be included after the presentation.

St. Ambrose University and Bettendorf library to offer photo preservation class

Safeguarding photographs is important as they tell the stories of life. On Saturday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m., St. Ambrose University archivist, Onnica Marquez, will present an informational program on preserving photos. The presentation will cover both physical and digital photo preservation methods.

This workshop will be held in the Creation Studio and is for patrons 16 years and older. Participants are invited to bring 2-3 personal photos for use during the workshop. Attendees will be able to utilize the Creation Studio scanner and slide converter.

Registration is required and can be made by calling 563-344-4175 or visiting https://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/7509043.