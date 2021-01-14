A new art exhibition arrives at Bereskin Gallery

"My love for nature began in childhood at our cabin on a Minnesota lake," Halverson said. "Though I grew up in a Minneapolis suburb, my fondest memories are of those days spent on the dock trying to catch sunfish while watching turtles and frogs. As I got older I would row our fishing boat up the streams in the marsh that fed into or led from the lake. I enjoyed the plants and critters of the marsh. The peace of northern waters echoed with the call of loons and reflected the colors of the sky and the greens of the woods."