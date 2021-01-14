A new art exhibition arrives at Bereskin Gallery

A new art exhibition has opened at Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf.
"Woods and Water," by Pat Halverson will be on display at the gallery trhough Jan. 27.
Visitors can walk through the diverse views of nature captured in Halverson's paintings.
"My love for nature began in childhood at our cabin on a Minnesota lake," Halverson said. "Though I grew up in a Minneapolis suburb, my fondest memories are of those days spent on the dock trying to catch sunfish while watching turtles and frogs. As I got older I would row our fishing boat up the streams in the marsh that fed into or led from the lake. I enjoyed the plants and critters of the marsh. The peace of northern waters echoed with the call of loons and reflected the colors of the sky and the greens of the woods."
After Jan. 27, the gallery will then be on display at the RiverCenter's Adler Theater showcases in Davenport.
The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays or make an appointment by calling Pat at 563-508-4630. Masks and social distancing are required in the gallery.