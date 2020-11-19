A sneak peek at the Quad-Cities' new I-74 bridge

"Meeting and talking about the new design feels like decades ago," Ryan said to Bulat as the pair gazed overhead at the sweeping signature arches.

After years of watching construction from the Bettendorf bike path along the riverfront far below, the change in perspective brought size into focus. Workers climbed in and out of the arch's person-sized portholes as they applied finishing touches to the lighting system inside and gave up-close proof of the vastness of the arch's interior.

"It's just a great day in the Quad-Cities," Ryan declared. "Motorists will have it better in the Quad-Cities than they've had it in years. It'll be a lot safer than it's ever been in the Quad-Cities."

In the coming weeks, the Iowa-bound span will accommodate two-way traffic. Workers placed barricades down the center of the span Wednesday, so Illinois-bound traffic also can use the new crossing when workers are ready to make the shift.

The existing bridge will remain in use for local traffic, basically a way to ferry motorists between the Moline and Bettendorf downtowns. The new Illinois-bound bridge is expected to be ready for traffic by this time next year, and then demolition plans will be set in motion for both old spans.

A year behind schedule, the $1.2 billion project, which includes the expanded interstate, remains on budget, Ryan said.

