Bettendorf Student Council will raise money for the RiverBend Food Bank from 5-7 tonight at Chick-fil-A, 2945 E 53rd St., Davenport. When placing an order, mention Bettendorf High School's Student Council. Profits will benefit River Bend Foodbank to fight food insecurity in Iowa.

