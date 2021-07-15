After years of Stafford Creek erosion in Bettendorf, storm pipes partially collapse

The city of Bettendorf is aiming to make storm sewer repairs along Stafford Creek on pipes that collapsed into the creek after years of erosion.
The Bettendorf City Council approved July 5 entering into an agreement with architecture and engineering company Shive-Hattery to evaluate the area and design repairs.
According to documents provided to the City Council, there are multiple storm sewer outfalls between 18th Street and Andrew Court that “are in need of immediate repair.”
“The outfalls have completely collapsed and are causing the banks to erode around them, also threatening other utilities including the overhead electric and the city’s sanitary sewer,” city documents state.
The request to do repairs comes after years of erosion after a bank-stabilization project on Stafford Creek by the city of Bettendorf was halted in 2016 when a judge said the city would need to go through condemnation proceedings and pay for losses to do the work.
The project started because erosion was causing the creek to encroach onto the backyard of a homeowner living along Tanglefoot Court, who requested Bettendorf to stabilize the bank. Homeowners along Kingsway Drive on the other side of the creek opposed the project, saying it would reduce property values. Three property owners on Kingsway filed a suit, and the court upheld their complaint.
City Engineer Brent Morlok said a hole had formed near the end of the pipe and part of the storm sewer pipe had fallen into the creek. He said there was no immediate threat to homes, but it could mean more damage from heavy rain and the collapse of the storm water pipe altogether.
"Basically that hole (that) has developed around the end of the pipe will continue to get larger and that's (storm water) going to encroach more on other people's property, and the sections of pipe will keep falling off," Morlok said. "Ultimately, the dirt will keep washing out underneath it, and the pipe will collapse."
The repair project the city is currently pursuing, Morlok said, is not bank stabilization, so it is within the city’s authority to do repairs on storm sewer pipes and evaluate the sanitary sewer line.
“We just have spot repairs to our sanitary sewer and our storm sewer. That is all we're going to do,” Morlok said. “We're not going to reshape things; we're just going to fix those three items that are in need of immediate repair, and those we feel are completely covered are under our existing easements.”
The project would include spot repairs of three areas along Stafford Creek. According to city documents, the repairs would address an area of erosion in the backyard of a home in Tanglefoot Court that sits alongside the creek, erosion at a storm sewer outfall into the creek at the shared lot line of two neighboring properties on Tanglefoot Court and at a storm sewer outfall at a shared lot line of two neighboring properties on Kingsway Drive.
But, Morlok said those are just temporary fixes.
“As the creek has continued to erode, that has now caused both of these pipes to fail,” Morlok said of the storm sewer pipes.
Morlok said the city hoped to build a water detention basin at the Tanglefoot Court property that’s facing erosion. He said the city had already had conversations with the resident, who actually lives along a small tributary just west to where it connects to Stafford Creek, about stabilizing their property and reducing erosion with a water detention basin.
According to city documents, disturbance from the project will be limited to the minimum area necessary to repair the three areas. Access is anticipated to be along the side and rear of the affected lots, city documents stated.
Morlok said the city hadn’t had conversations with all of the property owners yet but would contact them as part of the process once they knew the scope of the project and how much work needed to be done.
According to city documents, $150,000 is budgeted for the project, but Morlok said he thought that this proposal wouldn't take up that much.