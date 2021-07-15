After years of Stafford Creek erosion in Bettendorf, storm pipes partially collapse

City Engineer Brent Morlok said a hole had formed near the end of the pipe and part of the storm sewer pipe had fallen into the creek. He said there was no immediate threat to homes, but it could mean more damage from heavy rain and the collapse of the storm water pipe altogether.

"Basically that hole (that) has developed around the end of the pipe will continue to get larger and that's (storm water) going to encroach more on other people's property, and the sections of pipe will keep falling off," Morlok said. "Ultimately, the dirt will keep washing out underneath it, and the pipe will collapse."

The repair project the city is currently pursuing, Morlok said, is not bank stabilization, so it is within the city’s authority to do repairs on storm sewer pipes and evaluate the sanitary sewer line.

“We just have spot repairs to our sanitary sewer and our storm sewer. That is all we're going to do,” Morlok said. “We're not going to reshape things; we're just going to fix those three items that are in need of immediate repair, and those we feel are completely covered are under our existing easements.”