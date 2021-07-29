Aldi is coming to Bettendorf

A new grocery store is coming to Bettendorf.

With an approval from Bettendorf City Council earlier this month, Bettendorf city staff members are reviewing construction plans for a new Aldi grocery store to be at the southeast corner of Devils Glen and Belmont roads.

The Batavia, Illinois-headquartered chain grocery that touts its low prices and smaller-scale stores will be built on a 10-acre, currently empty, lot.

The new grocer would be within a few blocks of two other grocery stores, Fareway Grocery and Hy-Vee, a fact one Bettendorf resident noted in a June city council meeting.

“There only two grocery stores, Fareway, and Hy-Vee, which are two blocks away from each other,” Bettendorf resident Susan Berger told councilors June 15. “…Based on three other failed grocery stores, I don’t think it’s a good idea to put in another one.”

But the Bettendorf community development staff and city councilors don’t have much control over which businesses decide to build or move into a space as long as they meet the zoning requirements, said Bettendorf Community Development Director Mark Hunt.