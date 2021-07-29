Aldi is coming to Bettendorf

A new grocery store is coming to Bettendorf.
With an approval from Bettendorf City Council earlier this month, Bettendorf city staff members are reviewing construction plans for a new Aldi grocery store to be at the southeast corner of Devils Glen and Belmont roads.
The Batavia, Illinois-headquartered chain grocery that touts its low prices and smaller-scale stores will be built on a 10-acre, currently empty, lot.
The new grocer would be within a few blocks of two other grocery stores, Fareway Grocery and Hy-Vee, a fact one Bettendorf resident noted in a June city council meeting.
“There only two grocery stores, Fareway, and Hy-Vee, which are two blocks away from each other,” Bettendorf resident Susan Berger told councilors June 15. “…Based on three other failed grocery stores, I don’t think it’s a good idea to put in another one.”
But the Bettendorf community development staff and city councilors don’t have much control over which businesses decide to build or move into a space as long as they meet the zoning requirements, said Bettendorf Community Development Director Mark Hunt.
The city’s comprehensive plan, most recently updated in 2017, lays out what areas of the city should be kept residential, which should be commercial, where parks should be, and what should stay industrial or agriculture. As long as a proposed development fits into the requirements of the code, the city doesn’t have the authority to vote it down, Hunt said.
“Once a use is approved in a zoning district, in most cases a city doesn’t get the choice to dissallow that use,” Hunt said.
Berger suggested Aldi could go to the old Schnuck's building, a grocery store that recently closed. According to meeting minutes, that building is still being leased by Schnuck's until 2023, so it couldn't have a new occupant. In response to a question about added traffic, City Engineer Brent Morlok said, according to meeting minutes, that Devils Glen Road near the proposed Aldi site is meant to carry 25,000-30,000 cars per day, but currently carries a daily average of about 20,000 cars.
Hunt said a building permit hasn't yet been issued for the Aldi building as the city engineer and building inspection division review the construction plans, which include the electrical, plumbing, and mechanical engineering that goes into it.
An entrance to the Aldi is set to create an extension of Middle Drive that connects to Belmont Road. A second entrance would be on Devils Glen Road.
There are five other Aldi locations in the Quad-Cities, according to Locals Love Us Quad Cities -- two in Davenport, one in Moline, one in Rock Island, and one in Silvis.