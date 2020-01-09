Apply now for Ascentra scholarships

The deadline is approaching for the Ascentra Credit Union Scholarship Program for the 2019-2020 school year.

A total of $10,000 in scholarships will be awarded to 10 Ascentra members to help offset the costs of attending a college or university or even trade school. The credit union, headquartered in Bettendorf, will award these scholarships:

Five $1,000 scholarships for high school students planning to enter college.

Five $1,000 scholarships for non-traditional students age 19 or older planning to attend higher education.

The competition allows members to keep applying every year they are enrolled in an accredited institution of higher learning. To date, the program has awarded $73,000 in scholarships.

All applicants are judged on an essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience. This year's 500-word essay question is, "Why should people choose credit unions over large banks?"

The deadline is Feb. 29, 2020.

To learn about other scholarship opportunities, applications and official rules, visit Ascentra.org/scholarships or any Ascentra branch.

