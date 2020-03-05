Area men earn recognition from Bettendorf police chief

A Quad-City area man and a Bettendorf public works employee have been honored for their extraordinary assistance to the Bettendorf Police Department.

Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball presented Eric Tegtmeier of New Windsor, Ill., with the Chief's Achievement Award and James Bornemann with a Letter of Commendation for their actions in separate incidents last fall. The awards were presented at a Bettendorf City Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Kimball said Tegtmeier was traveling Oct. 19, 2019, on the Interstate 74 Bridge when police were responding to a report of a driver traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes. With traffic stopped, the officer was forced to walk across the bridge to reach the driver, who police said was suffering from a psychotic break.

Tegtmeier, who was in the stopped lane, observed the officer dealing with the individual and having to use several use-of-force options before forcefully removing him from the vehicle. As the situation escalated, Tegtmeier assisted the officer in subduing and handcuffing the suspect.

"Thanks to you, everyone got home safe that day," Kimball said.

The chief also recognized Bornemann, a city public works employee, for his actions, which led to the arrest of two suspects on felony drug charges.