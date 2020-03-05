Area men earn recognition from Bettendorf police chief

A Quad-City area man and a Bettendorf public works employee have been honored for their extraordinary assistance to the Bettendorf Police Department.
Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball presented Eric Tegtmeier of New Windsor, Ill., with the Chief's Achievement Award and James Bornemann with a Letter of Commendation for their actions in separate incidents last fall. The awards were presented at a Bettendorf City Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Kimball said Tegtmeier was traveling Oct. 19, 2019, on the Interstate 74 Bridge when police were responding to a report of a driver traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes. With traffic stopped, the officer was forced to walk across the bridge to reach the driver, who police said was suffering from a psychotic break.
Tegtmeier, who was in the stopped lane, observed the officer dealing with the individual and having to use several use-of-force options before forcefully removing him from the vehicle. As the situation escalated, Tegtmeier assisted the officer in subduing and handcuffing the suspect.
"Thanks to you, everyone got home safe that day," Kimball said.
The chief also recognized Bornemann, a city public works employee, for his actions, which led to the arrest of two suspects on felony drug charges.
Kimball said Bornemann was making rounds in the city recycling truck when he saw two individuals stash their backpacks into a resident's recycle bin. As he was about to dispose of the bin's contents, they returned for their backpacks and began to wander through the neighborhood. Bornemann immediately called police, who soon relocated the suspects elsewhere. Upon investigation, police arrested them on charges including possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and weapons possession.
Kimball said police did not determine what the suspects had planned to do there but said Bornemann's keen observation and actions "may have prevented future crimes from being committed."
"Your actions demonstrate the importance of our citizens taking an active role and getting involved calling immediately when they see something occurring," Kimball read from the commendation.