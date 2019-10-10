{{featured_button_text}}

Several local students have qualified as semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Semifinalists include:

Rivermont Collegiate: Jozef Porubcin, Anna Senjem 

Pleasant Valley High School: Ashish Abraham, Darsh Balani, Aditya Desai, Grace Halupnik, Margaret Huang, Maya Johnson, Paul Malachuk, Aadil Manazir, Joseph Murphy, Prakruti Pancholi

The high school seniors will have the opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered next spring.

 

 

