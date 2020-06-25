Bettendorf starter Jacob Ripple led off that inning with a triple, but cramped up running the bases and was pulled after giving up two hits to start the third inning.

Freshman Luke Bohonek came on in relief, and though North Scott cut the lead to 6-5, got out of the inning and held the Lancer offense to just one hit over the next three innings.

“Luke’s a competitor, he competes; for a freshman, I’ve never seen anybody compete like he does,” Bettendorf coach Blake Hanna said. “He’s a huge part of our team and we put him in situations to be a team leader and he comes through a lot and he does a great job with that.”

Jake Matthaidess was hit with the loss, the culmination of a grinding week in which North Scott played six games in three days.

“That’s baseball and you’ve just got to find the grind to make the big out to get out of the inning,” North Scott coach Brad Ward said. “Especially when they might have two men on, or bases loaded and the pitcher is struggling, it’s up to that defense to try and make a big play to get out of the inning, stop the bleeding at some point.”