As COVID-19 vaccine becomes more available, here's what's to know

After a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, there appears to be a light at the end of a very long, dark tunnel.
Despite over 18,800 reported positive cases and 224 deaths due to COVID-19 in Scott County as of March 22, efforts to curtail the virus finally seem to be paying off.
As of Monday, 22,654 residents in Scott County have completed their vaccination series, with 21,736 having completed the two-dose vaccination with another 918 having completed the one-dose vaccination.
As more doses of the vaccine have become available, restrictions on who can receive the vaccine have been lifted.
Starting April 5, every Iowa resident over the age of 16 is eligible to receive the appropriate COVID-19 vaccination.
Scott County entered Phase 1B on Feb. 1, with vaccinations beginning for people over the age of 65. Phase 1B Tier 1 started in early February and includes first responders, PK-12 staff, early childhood education and child care workers.
Clinics for people over the age of 65 will be conducted by UnityPoint-Trinity, Genesis Health Systems, or the Community Health Clinic. These providers will contact patients to set up vaccination appointments.
Starting March 23, Genesis Health Group will consolidate its Iowa vaccination efforts into the former Dick’s Sporting Goods store at 5250 Elmore Ave., Davenport. The vaccinations will be available by appointment only to eligible Genesis patients who reside in Scott County.
Patients will be able to schedule their appointments on the MyGenesis Patient Portal. Those who are not on the MyGenesis patient portal can visitwww.genesishealth.com/mygenesis to register.
Self-scheduling on the portal will begin once Genesis has completed the 65-and-older population and received vaccine for the expanded 1B population, which is individuals 64 years of age and younger with medical conditions that are or may be at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
Available appointments and timing will depend on vaccine supply received by the state.
Walk-in vaccinations will not be available. Appointments will be required.
Seniors without a primary care provider, outside one of three administering vaccines, or unable to sign-up online with a retail provider in Scott County should contact CASI for assistance at 563-386-7477.
Clinics for first responders and those working in child care and education will be privately scheduled through the Scott County Health Department working with employers, schools, various agencies and the Department of Human Services.
There are a number of retail providers who can offer vaccinations when the supply is available.
- Main at Locust Pharmacy will offer COVID-19 vaccinations when doses are available. You can check for scheduling at: mainatlocust.com/coronavirus
- HyVee has started administering some COVID-19 vaccines at various locations throughout both sides of the Q-C. Those seeking the vaccine can start at: hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine
- Walgreens is another source for COVID-19 as supplies are increased. You must have an appointment made online at: walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19?ban=covid_vaccine_landing_schedule