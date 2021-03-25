As COVID-19 vaccine becomes more available, here's what's to know

After a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, there appears to be a light at the end of a very long, dark tunnel.

Despite over 18,800 reported positive cases and 224 deaths due to COVID-19 in Scott County as of March 22, efforts to curtail the virus finally seem to be paying off.

As of Monday, 22,654 residents in Scott County have completed their vaccination series, with 21,736 having completed the two-dose vaccination with another 918 having completed the one-dose vaccination.

As more doses of the vaccine have become available, restrictions on who can receive the vaccine have been lifted.

Starting April 5, every Iowa resident over the age of 16 is eligible to receive the appropriate COVID-19 vaccination.

Scott County entered Phase 1B on Feb. 1, with vaccinations beginning for people over the age of 65. Phase 1B Tier 1 started in early February and includes first responders, PK-12 staff, early childhood education and child care workers.

Clinics for people over the age of 65 will be conducted by UnityPoint-Trinity, Genesis Health Systems, or the Community Health Clinic. These providers will contact patients to set up vaccination appointments.