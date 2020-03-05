Ascentra car loans boost Salvation Army campaigns

Ascentra Credit Union, Bettendorf, donated more than $12,000 from its car loan program to assist three area Salvation Army organizations in the Quad-Cities, Muscatine and Clinton.
Since 2018, Ascentra members financing a new vehicle during the holiday season have been eligible for a $50 cash giveback and a $50 donation, by Ascentra, to a predetermined charity in their community. The Salvation Army organizations shared a combined $12,450 donation generated from 250 qualified auto loans made during November and December.
“Caring for our members and the communities we serve is paramount to Ascentra’s culture,” said Dale Owen, the Bettendorf-based credit union's president and CEO.
You have free articles remaining.
The promotion raised $8,750 for the Quad-Cities, $2,050 for Muscatine and $1,650 for Clinton. Ascentra employees also volunteered more than 50 hours to the Salvation Army to “ring the bell” in their communities.
Lieutenant Greg Bock, co-officer of the Muscatine Salvation Army, said of the donation helped it exceed its $180,000 goal for 2019.
Thanking Ascentra' generosity, Captain Jeremy Fingar of the Clinton Salvation Army said “The Holidays are about giving back, and we can all draw the inspiration to do so from those around us like dedicated men and women of Ascentra Credit Union.”
The Salvation Army is dedicated to reducing homelessness through their programs by providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, as well as clothing, shelter, children's Christmas toys and social service programs to people in need year round.
Since 1891, the Red Kettle Campaign has grown into one of the most recognizable charitable campaigns in the United States. Each year, more than 25,000 volunteers nationwide ring bells and solicit donations to the red kettles.