Ascentra car loans boost Salvation Army campaigns

Ascentra Credit Union, Bettendorf, donated more than $12,000 from its car loan program to assist three area Salvation Army organizations in the Quad-Cities, Muscatine and Clinton.

Since 2018, Ascentra members financing a new vehicle during the holiday season have been eligible for a $50 cash giveback and a $50 donation, by Ascentra, to a predetermined charity in their community. The Salvation Army organizations shared a combined $12,450 donation generated from 250 qualified auto loans made during November and December.

“Caring for our members and the communities we serve is paramount to Ascentra’s culture,” said Dale Owen, the Bettendorf-based credit union's president and CEO.

The promotion raised $8,750 for the Quad-Cities, $2,050 for Muscatine and $1,650 for Clinton. Ascentra employees also volunteered more than 50 hours to the Salvation Army to “ring the bell” in their communities.

Lieutenant Greg Bock, co-officer of the Muscatine Salvation Army, said of the donation helped it exceed its $180,000 goal for 2019.