Ascentra Credit Union Foundation awards grants

The Ascentra Credit Union Foundation announced the recipients of the 2020 Leadership Grants. Recently, the foundation awarded a total of $21,000 to 29 different organizations and charities throughout the region.
In 2015, the foundation committee established $1,000 Leadership Grants for the Ascentra volunteer board of directors and senior leadership team to support causes that are meaningful to them. Since they were established the Leadership Grants have positively impacted over 89 organizations with a total of $112,000 awarded.
The charities and organizations selected this year include:
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley
- Camanche Fire Department
- Christ's Family Day Care
- Churches United of the Quad-City Area
- City Center Ministry
- Benevolent Society of Clinton
- Habitat for Humanity of Clinton County
- Clinton Humane Society
- Community Health Care, Inc.
- Coram Deo Bible Church
- Hand in Hand
- Henry County Humane Society
- Illowa Council Boy Scouts of America
- Illowa Fellowship of Christian Athletes
- Iowa Credit Union Foundation Emergency Relief Fund
- Izaak Walton League
- King's Harvest Pet Rescue
- Mercado on 5th
- Quad-Cities Foundation Disaster Recovery Fund
- Quad-Cities Veteran Outreach Center
- River Bend Foodbank
- Spring Forward Learning Center
- St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church
- Sterling-Rock Falls Family YMCA
- The Davenport Chordbusters
- Handicapped Development Center
- Trinity Health Foundation
- University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital Fund
- Zion Lutheran Church
The 2020 Paul Lensmeyer Golf Outing, which is the major fundraiser for the Ascentra Credit Union Foundation, will take place at 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 28, at the Palmer Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf. Over the past five years, this golf outing has raised $104,367 to help fund the foundation.
More information about the foundation's mission can be found at ascentra.org/foundation.
