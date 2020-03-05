Ascentra donates $30,000 to Big Brothers/Big Sisters

A generous grant from the Ascentra Credit Union Foundation will help Big Brothers/Big Sisters, or BBBS, of the Mississippi Valley grow its program and match up more Bigs and Littles.

Ascentra's foundation, established in 2013 to honor the memory of past President and CEO Paul Lensmeyer, has awarded a $30,000 grant over the next three years to BBBS.

“The Ascentra Credit Union Foundation sees and understands the demand for a great program such as Big Brother/Big Sisters in our community,” Dale Owen, Ascentra Credit Union president and CEO, said in a news release. “This is why we have chosen to recommit and continue to support the work of Big Brothers/Big Sisters as they push to make a significant difference in our community and for our children.”

The BBBS program works to break down barriers facing under-privileged youth today, helping them reach their full potential and become self-sufficient adults. One in three children are being raised within a single-parent household, many without engagement of both parents. Another 12% are being raised by someone other than their parents.