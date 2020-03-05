Ascentra donates $30,000 to Big Brothers/Big Sisters

A generous grant from the Ascentra Credit Union Foundation will help Big Brothers/Big Sisters, or BBBS, of the Mississippi Valley grow its program and match up more Bigs and Littles.
Ascentra's foundation, established in 2013 to honor the memory of past President and CEO Paul Lensmeyer, has awarded a $30,000 grant over the next three years to BBBS.
“The Ascentra Credit Union Foundation sees and understands the demand for a great program such as Big Brother/Big Sisters in our community,” Dale Owen, Ascentra Credit Union president and CEO, said in a news release. “This is why we have chosen to recommit and continue to support the work of Big Brothers/Big Sisters as they push to make a significant difference in our community and for our children.”
The BBBS program works to break down barriers facing under-privileged youth today, helping them reach their full potential and become self-sufficient adults. One in three children are being raised within a single-parent household, many without engagement of both parents. Another 12% are being raised by someone other than their parents.
“Strong and enduring relationships that children can rely on is critical to their development and success,” said Jay Justin, BBBS president and CEO. “There are thousands of children in our community struggling and looking for someone to single them out and believe in them.”
The local chapter has a waiting list of more than 200 children/families wanting a match.
“Ascentra is helping our community come together to insure that children are happy, vibrant and have the tools to be academically, socially, and economically successful,” Justin said in the release.
Since 2016, Ascentra's foundation has awarded more than $52,000 to help support BBBS' mission. Its support has helped BBBS achieve national recognition for program quality and impact, performing in the top 15% of more than 300 affiliates.