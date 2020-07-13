Ascentra honored as Iowa’s best-in-state credit union

Forbes, in partnership with market research firm Statista, recently honored Ascentra Credit Union as the Iowa’s best-in-state credit union for 2020.

According to a news release, more than 25,000 consumers were asked to rate credit unions where they currently or previously have had checking accounts.

“We are humbled by this recognition, especially from a prestigious, national publication like Forbes, who is known as a leading source for reliable business news and financial information,” Jennifer Naeve, Ascentra’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said in the news release.

“It is, without a doubt, a direct reflection of our dedicated employees who truly make up our organization and have created a culture that makes us unique, a culture that puts each other, our members and our community at the heart of all we do.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0