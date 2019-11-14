{{featured_button_text}}

Ascentra Credit Union's son and music video "Hey it's Ascentra" is gaining traction on social media, television and radio.

The song, performed by local music artist TC Boyd, was released on Oct. 18 and celebrates Ascentra's new four-story building and branch in downtown Bettendorf. The new headquarters and branch opened at 2019 Grant St. in August.

"The video captures the essence of our company culture and brand and is a great representation of who we are as a credit union and company," said Jennifer Naeve, chief marketing officer with Ascentra, in a news release.

The video was also produced by local agency dphilms of Rock Island and featured TC performing in the new building and with Ascentra workers.

Launched during National Credit Union Week, the video celebrates credit unions across the world, she said. 

The song had nearly 20,000 interactions and more than 30,000 impressions on social media, television and radio a week after its release.

Check out the music video at Ascentra.org/its-ascentra or on YouTube. The song is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, and downloadable on iTunes by searching "Hey It's Ascentra" or TC Boyd.  

