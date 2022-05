At Bettendorf Library

Bettendorf Public Library

For details about the following programs and more, visit www.bettendorflibrary.com, email info@bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.

Tales for Tots is held Mondays at 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Preschool Storytime is held Tuesdays through Fridays at 10 a.m.

Each week there is a new theme for both storytimes.

Available online during the month of April: Brown Bag Lunch: Murray Lee

Available online during the month of May: Brown Bag Lunch: Subatlantic

Thursday, May 19

After-school Video Games, 3:30 p.m.

Creation Studio Open Work Hours, 1:30 p.m.

Take Home Workshop Lace Earrings, while supplies last

Saturday, May 21

Bettendorf Public Library Chess Club, 1:30 p.m.

Creation Studio Open Work Hours, 1 p.m.

Monday, May 23

Creation Studio Open Work Hours, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 24

Craft-Tea, 7 p.m.

Creation Studio Open Work Hours, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25

Young Adult Tabletop Role-playing, 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 26

After-school Video Games, 3:30 p.m.

Creation Studio Open Work Hours, 1:30 p.m.

Figge Presentation - Border Cantos Exhibit, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

Creation Studio Open Work Hours, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, May 31

Creation Studio Open Work Hours, 1:30 p.m.

Memory Circle, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, June 2

Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.

Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m.

Take Home Workshop -Yarn Words, while supplies last

