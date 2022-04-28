At the libraries in April 2022

Bettendorf Public Library

For details about the following programs and more, visit www.bettendorflibrary.com, email info@bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.

Tales for Tots is held Mondays at 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Preschool Storytime is held Tuesdays through Fridays at 10 a.m.

Each week there is a new theme for both storytimes.

Available online during the month of April: Brown Bag Lunch: Murray Lee

Available online during the month of May: Brown Bag Lunch: Subatlantic

Thursday, April 28

After-school Video Games, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.

Saturday, April 30

LEGO Club, 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, May 4

Young Adult Tabletop Role-playing, 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 5

After-school Video Games, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 5: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 5: Take Home Workshop: Flower Initials, while supplies last

