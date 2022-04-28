At the libraries in April 2022

Bettendorf Public Library
Tales for Tots is held Mondays at 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Preschool Storytime is held Tuesdays through Fridays at 10 a.m.
Each week there is a new theme for both storytimes.
Available online during the month of April: Brown Bag Lunch: Murray Lee
Available online during the month of May: Brown Bag Lunch: Subatlantic
Thursday, April 28
After-school Video Games, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.
Saturday, April 30
LEGO Club, 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, May 4
Young Adult Tabletop Role-playing, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 5
After-school Video Games, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 5: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 5: Take Home Workshop: Flower Initials, while supplies last